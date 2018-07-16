× Two people charged after being stopped while driving stolen vehicle, police say

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were arrested Saturday night and charged after being caught driving a stolen vehicle on the 5500 block of Allentown Boulevard, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

Charles Bennett, 56, and Belinda Sutton, 48, were detained after a traffic stop around 8:30 p.m., police say. A records check indicated the car they were stopped in was reported stolen out of Mifflin County.

Both suspects were charged with receiving stolen property and transported to Dauphin County Judicial Center for processing and arraignment. They are currently in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of bail.