Utz voluntarily recalls Carolina Style Barbeque Potato Chips

HANOVER — Utz® Quality Foods, LLC., is voluntarily recalling select expiration dates of Utz® Carolina Style Barbeque Potato Chips due to undeclared soy allergen. This recall was initiated after learning a certain number of packages were mislabeled. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The items subject to this voluntary recall were distributed to retail outlets in the following states: AL, AR, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MS, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WV

NO ILLNESSES ASSOCIATED WITH THIS VOLUNTARY RECALL HAVE BEEN REPORTED TO DATE.

The items and related expiration dates being voluntarily recalled include:

Item Description UPC Expiration Date

FROM Expiration Date

TO Utz 2.875 oz. Carolina Style Barbeque Potato Chips 0-41780-00153-5 October 6th October 20th Utz 7.5 oz. Carolina Style Barbeque Potato Chips 0-41780-00049-1 August 18th October 27th

No other Utz® products are being recalled.

Consumers are urged NOT eat the products subject to this voluntary recall. Consumers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange, or they may simply discard it.

For further information please contact the Customer Care Team: Email: customerservice@utzsnacks.com or, call 1-800-367-7629 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Eastern Time Retailers and wholesalers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers.

Source: Utz® Quality Foods, LLC.