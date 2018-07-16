× Workers doing some weeding Wyoming city flower garden are shocked to discover actual ‘weed’

POWELL, Wyo. — The city workers who weed and water the flowers in Powell, Wyoming, were surprised to find something tucked in among the colorful pansies, petunias, snapdragons, and ornamental grasses: actual weed.

Three marijuana plants have been found and turned in to police since June 29th, according to the Billings Gazette, which is a CNN affiliate.

Officials think a prankster planted seeds in some of the large planters that decorate the town of 6,300 people near the Montana border. The pot plants grew to be a few inches tall before anyone noticed.

“The plants in question grew under other plants that grew taller, faster,” city parks superintendent Del Barton told CNN. He said the marijuana plants were hidden by the larger plants until they developed their distinctive, spiky leaves.

Barton said he didn’t know how long the marijuana had been growing

Police Chief Roy Eckerdt told the Gazette that there aren’t any surveillance cameras in downtown Powell, so they don’t have any suspects.

Recreational marijuana is legal in nine US states. But Eckerdt reminded any copycat growers that marijuana possession is a crime in Wyoming.

The marijuana plants have been logged into evidence and will be destroyed.