× World’s fastest monster truck making a stop in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The reigning Guinness World Records holder for ‘Fastest Speed for a Monster Truck’ is making a stop in central Pennsylvania.

The Raminator will be at Faulkner Dodge Ram, located at 6643 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, on Saturday, July 21. The monster truck has been recorded hitting a speed of 99.10 mph.