Carson Long Military Academy to remain open, full story on FOX43 News First at Four

2018 MLB All-Star Game: Starting lineups and pitching staffs

Posted 7:40 AM, July 17, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: A detail view of the All-Star Game logo on a players sleeve is seen during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The 2018 MLB All-Star game is set for this evening.

You can catch the pregame coverage on FOX43 at 7:00 p.m., with the game set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the starting lineups and pitching staffs for each team in tonight’s midsummer classic:

AMERICAN LEAGUE
1. Mookie Betts, RF, Red Sox
2. Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros
3. Mike Trout, CF, Angels
4. J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox
5. Jose Ramirez, 3B, Indians
6. Aaron Judge, LF, Yankees
7. Manny Machado, SS, Orioles
8. Jose Abreu, 1B, White Sox
9. Salvador Perez, C, Royals

Chris Sale, P, Red Sox

Related Story
Our four area teams well represented in the 2018 Futures Game

PITCHING STAFF

Corey Kluber, Indians

Luis Severino, Yankees

Trevor Bauer, Indians

Gerrit Cole, Astros

Related Story
See who made the 2018 MLB All-Star teams

Edwin Diaz, Mariners

Jose Berrios, Twins

Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

J.A. Happ, Blue Jays

Related Story
MLB All-Star game to air on FOX43 on July 17

Joe Jimenez, Tigers

Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox

Blake Treinen, A’s

Charlie Morton, Astros

Blake Snell, Rays

 

NATIONAL LEAGUE 
1. Javier Baez, 2B, Cubs
2. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies
3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH, D-backs
4. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves
5. Matt Kemp, LF, Dodgers
6. Bryce Harper, CF, Nationals
7. Nick Markakis, RF, Braves
8. Brandon Crawford, SS, Giants
9. Willson Contreras, C, Cubs

Max Scherzer, P, Nationals

 

PITCHING STAFF:

Jacob deGrom, Mets

Jon Lester, Cubs

Aaron Nola, Phillies

Josh Hader, Brewers

Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

Patrick Corbin, Diamondbacks

Sean Doolittle, Nationals

Mike Foltynewicz, Braves

Brad Hand, Padres

Miles Mikolas, Cardinals

Felipe Vazquez, Pirates

Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

Jeremy Jeffress, Brewers