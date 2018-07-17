× 2018 MLB All-Star Game: Starting lineups and pitching staffs

WASHINGTON– The 2018 MLB All-Star game is set for this evening.

You can catch the pregame coverage on FOX43 at 7:00 p.m., with the game set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the starting lineups and pitching staffs for each team in tonight’s midsummer classic:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

1. Mookie Betts, RF, Red Sox

2. Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros

3. Mike Trout, CF, Angels

4. J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox

5. Jose Ramirez, 3B, Indians

6. Aaron Judge, LF, Yankees

7. Manny Machado, SS, Orioles

8. Jose Abreu, 1B, White Sox

9. Salvador Perez, C, Royals

Chris Sale, P, Red Sox

PITCHING STAFF

Corey Kluber, Indians

Luis Severino, Yankees

Trevor Bauer, Indians

Gerrit Cole, Astros

Edwin Diaz, Mariners

Jose Berrios, Twins

Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

J.A. Happ, Blue Jays

Joe Jimenez, Tigers

Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox

Blake Treinen, A’s

Charlie Morton, Astros

Blake Snell, Rays

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1. Javier Baez, 2B, Cubs

2. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH, D-backs

4. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves

5. Matt Kemp, LF, Dodgers

6. Bryce Harper, CF, Nationals

7. Nick Markakis, RF, Braves

8. Brandon Crawford, SS, Giants

9. Willson Contreras, C, Cubs

Max Scherzer, P, Nationals

PITCHING STAFF:

Jacob deGrom, Mets

Jon Lester, Cubs

Aaron Nola, Phillies

Josh Hader, Brewers

Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

Patrick Corbin, Diamondbacks

Sean Doolittle, Nationals

Mike Foltynewicz, Braves

Brad Hand, Padres

Miles Mikolas, Cardinals

Felipe Vazquez, Pirates

Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

Jeremy Jeffress, Brewers