2018 MLB All-Star Game: Starting lineups and pitching staffs
WASHINGTON– The 2018 MLB All-Star game is set for this evening.
You can catch the pregame coverage on FOX43 at 7:00 p.m., with the game set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Here are the starting lineups and pitching staffs for each team in tonight’s midsummer classic:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
1. Mookie Betts, RF, Red Sox
2. Jose Altuve, 2B, Astros
3. Mike Trout, CF, Angels
4. J.D. Martinez, DH, Red Sox
5. Jose Ramirez, 3B, Indians
6. Aaron Judge, LF, Yankees
7. Manny Machado, SS, Orioles
8. Jose Abreu, 1B, White Sox
9. Salvador Perez, C, Royals
Chris Sale, P, Red Sox
PITCHING STAFF
Corey Kluber, Indians
Luis Severino, Yankees
Trevor Bauer, Indians
Gerrit Cole, Astros
Edwin Diaz, Mariners
Jose Berrios, Twins
Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
J.A. Happ, Blue Jays
Joe Jimenez, Tigers
Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox
Blake Treinen, A’s
Charlie Morton, Astros
Blake Snell, Rays
NATIONAL LEAGUE
1. Javier Baez, 2B, Cubs
2. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Rockies
3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH, D-backs
4. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves
5. Matt Kemp, LF, Dodgers
6. Bryce Harper, CF, Nationals
7. Nick Markakis, RF, Braves
8. Brandon Crawford, SS, Giants
9. Willson Contreras, C, Cubs
Max Scherzer, P, Nationals
PITCHING STAFF:
Jacob deGrom, Mets
Jon Lester, Cubs
Aaron Nola, Phillies
Josh Hader, Brewers
Kenley Jansen, Dodgers
Patrick Corbin, Diamondbacks
Sean Doolittle, Nationals
Mike Foltynewicz, Braves
Brad Hand, Padres
Miles Mikolas, Cardinals
Felipe Vazquez, Pirates
Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
Jeremy Jeffress, Brewers