66-year-old Carlisle man located, police say

CARLISLE — UPDATE: Robert Morrow has been located, police say.

Previously: Police are looking for a 66-year-old Carlisle man.

Robert Morrow, who requires medication for his intellectual disabilities, was reported missing after his caregiver went to his apartment in the 100 block of South Pitt Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Morrow was last seen at the apartment 4 p.m.

He is approximately 5’6″ tall and 160 pounds, police say. No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information on Morrow’s whereabouts should contact Carlisle Police here.