Northerly breeze ushers in drier air dropping humidity Wednesday

COMFY, QUIET DAYS AHEAD

Showers and storms end early evening. It is still humid with temperatures falling through the 70s. Overnight, lows drop to the lower 60s. A north-northwesterly breeze brings in more comfortable air Wednesday. Clouds bubble up during the afternoon then dissipate during the evening. Afternoon readings top out in the lower 80s. Plenty of sunshine for Thursday. It’s a nice, comfortable day with morning lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, and afternoon temperatures topping out in the lower 80s. It is warmer Friday in the middle 80s. You’ll notice the humidity return too. Still plenty of sunshine leading into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Clouds increase Saturday along with a warm breeze. Skies are partly sunny by afternoon. High temperatures reach the middle 80s. A couple thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, however, most of the day is dry. It’s the second half of the weekend which brings the best chance for showers. Much needed wet weather and cloudy skies, keeps temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK

Shower chances continue Monday. Temperatures are a tad warmer in the lower 80s. Tuesday brings only a few showers and thunderstorms. With breaks of sunshine, temperatures climb to the lower and middle 80s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist