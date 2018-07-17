× Cardinals suspend GM Steve Keim after pleading guilty to DUI

ARIZONA — The general manager of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended five games and fined $200,000 Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, according to Darren Urban, the organization’s senior writer.

Steve Keim, a York County native, was cited for driving under the influence in Chandler, Arizona on July 4, ESPN reported last week.

The Cardinals issued this statement, per Darren Urban:

“As stated at the time of the incident, this behavior is indefensible and completely unacceptable. While Steve has accepted full accountability and responsibility for his actions, that does not diminish their gravity nor the severity of the consequences that result from them. “Those who work within the National Football League – particularly those in leadership positions – bear a greater responsibility and are held to a higher standard than simply a legal one and we feel that these measures are reflective of that.”

Keim added in a statement, “Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family. I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior.”

The fine money will be donated to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Urban wrote.