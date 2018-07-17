Carson Long Military Academy will not open this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Bloomfield, Perry County, Pa. - Carson Long Military Academy announces they are not in the process of opening. This comes as their now former president and CEO announced the school would open this year.

What started as a hopeful announcement, CLMA would open for the 2018-19 school year after announcing in June they would close, quickly took a turn in a different direction.

It was the now former president and CEO, Stephen Washington, who said the school would be opening this school year. Tuesday afternoon, the board of trustees announced Washington would no longer be the CEO and president and the school is not in the process of reopening.

