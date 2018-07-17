× Ephrata woman accused of stealing puppy from Lebanon County couple

LEBANON COUNTY — A 31-year-old Ephrata woman has been charged with theft by deception after police say she bought a puppy from a South Lebanon Township couple and canceled the check after taking possession of the dog.

Hallie Good, of Sunflower Drive, bought the puppy on June 19, according to South Lebanon Township Police. She paid $250 by check. One of the victims cashed the check the next day, according to the criminal complaint, but on June 23 he received notification from his bank that the check had been canceled.

Police say that in addition to losing the $250 paid by Good, the victim also was issued a penalty fee by his bank.

Good kept possession of the puppy without repaying the victims, police say. She was charged Tuesday.