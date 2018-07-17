FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Senator Scott Martin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State Senator Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat, where he discussed recent school safety legislation and the current state of the PIAA.

Martin co-sponsored legislation passed in the 2018-19 state budget which funded $60 million designed to go towards school safety-related programs and staffing at Pennsylvania's more than 500 school districts.

Senator Martin also is a proponent of reforming the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association to make competitive balance more even between public and private schools. Martin is not in favor of splitting up publics and privates or public schools leaving the PIAA, which 100 school districts are threatening to do.

Martin is in favor of geographical changes for private schools, creating a tighter boundary of where private schools are allowed to enroll. PIAA officials have also proposed a 21-day sit out period for in-season transfers, and anyone who transfers after 9th grade will be ineligible for postseason play for one year.