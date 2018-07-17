Harrisburg Police seek help in identifying 3 armed robbery suspects

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are seeking help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at a business on the 200 block of Hamilton Street on July 6.

According to police, the suspects entered the store at approximately 11:35 a.m., threatened the cashier with a gun, and ordered the cashier to open the register. They stole approximately $100 from the register and $60 from the cashier’s pockets, along with several packs of cigarettes and other miscellaneous items from the counter before fleeing the store, police say.

The first suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black and gray Nike jacket, a hooded sweatshirt, cargo shorts, and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male in a black sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves (possibly an Adidas brand sweatshirt).

The third suspect is described as a black male in a maroon hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 255-3118 or leave an anonymous tip through CrimeWatch.