Harrisburg School District School Board Director resigns

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Harrisburg School District’s School Board Director has resigned.

On Monday, July 16, the school district and school board officials confirmed the resignation of Tyrell Spradley, who had been the appointed director.

According to a press release, the resignation will become official when the school board accepts it at the next public meeting on Monday, August 6.

A School Board vacancy notice and timeline for prospective candidates is expected to be made available in the coming days.