× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (July 17, 2018)

Tonight after the MLB All-Star Game: Pennsylvania will soon be able to play some casino games from the comfort of their own home.

Expect more from FOX43’s Grace Griffaton on which casinos are looking to offer online gaming and how the revenue will help the state.

Also, the family of a Cumberland County woman is speaking out after police say she was murdered by her husband.

FOX43’s Ashley Paul talks to Sue Grunden’s sister, parents, and daughter, to find out why they were concerned for her safety, and didn’t want her to marry her husband, James.