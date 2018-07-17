× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (July 17, 2018)

The Carson Long Military Academy will remain open this fall, despite a previous announcement that the boarding school would close. Located in New Bloomfield and founded in 1836, the academy is now working out a plan to continue operation. In June, a representative stated that the school did not have the money to operate and was trying to transfer current students to another school. Those plans fell through shortly thereafter. We’ll find out how Carson Long managed this turnaround today on FOX43 News First at Four.

York City firefighters have taken on an unexpected responsibility: saving heroin overdose patients. Firefighters have been trained in the use of administering Narcan, a quick-acting drug that blocks the effects of opioids. The chief says they now respond to many overdose emergency calls every week. You can expect more about this story coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.