Hollywood Casino among the 9 casinos to petition Gaming Control Board to conduct online gaming

HARRISBURG — Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course is one of nine Pennsylvania casinos to petition the state Gaming Control Board for approval to conduct interactive gaming, the Board announced Tuesday.

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC, operator of Hollywood Casino, submitted its petition Monday, the Board said. The petition seeks approval to conduct “non-peer-to-peer interactive games which simluate slot machines, non-peer-to-peer interactive games which simulate table games, and non-peer-to-peer interactive games which simulate poker,” according to the Board.

By submitting the petitions, Penn National and the other casino license holders can obtain approval to conduct all three of the categories of interactive games for an authorization fee of $10 million, the Board said.

Until August 14, casino license holders can still petition the Board to conduct all three or some of the categories of interactive games for an authorization fee of $4 million for each.

The Board now must approve or deny the petitions within 90 days, per Act 42 of 2017.

The fee appropriate to the category or categories of games to be operated is due no later than 60 days after the Board gives approval to a petition to operate iGaming, the Board said.

The following other casino license holders submitted iGaming petitions to the Board:

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, Inc., operator of the Parx Casino (received July 12, 2018)

Stadium Casino, LLC, licensed to operate the unopened Live! Hotel and Casino Philadelphia (received July 13, 2018)

Mount Airy #1, LLC, operator of Mount Airy Casino Resort (received July 13, 2018)

Sands Bethworks Gaming, LLC, operator of the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem (received July 16, 2018)

Valley Forge Convention Center Partners, LP, operator of Valley Forge Casino Resort (received July 16, 2018)

Chester Downs and Marina, LLC, operator of Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack (received July 16, 2018)

Holdings Acquisition Co., LP, operator of the Rivers Casino (received July 16, 2018)

Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, LP, operator of SugarHouse Casino (received July 16, 2018)