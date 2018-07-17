× Lancaster County man accused of vandalism spree that damaged 19 properties in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — A 21-year-old Lancaster County man is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after police say he went on a graffiti spree that damaged 19 properties in a nine-block radius in downtown Ephrata earlier this month.

Giuseppe (Joey) Mazzola, no fixed address, was arrested Tuesday at a home in Neffsville, Lancaster County after Ephrata Borough Police received an anonymous tip after releasing surveillance footage to the public. He is accused of spray painting graffiti on the properties in the early morning hours of July 2, causing approximately $8,750 in damage. The graffiti, most of which contained the word “SUNA,” was painted on houses, businesses, an overpass, utility boxes, vehicles and on the historic Ephrata caboose, police say.

Mazzola is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail, according to police.