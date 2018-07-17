× Mandy Moore announces return to music

Mandy Moore is back behind the mic.

The “This Is Us” star, who first became a household name with her hit single “Candy” in 1999, announced over the weekend that she’s making a musical comeback.

“Getting back to it. It’s time. I miss it,” Moore wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom. Also- this is just a little demo of something @themikeviola and I worked on yesterday… but still, it’s a start!”

Moore can be heard singing the lyrics, “Don’t underestimate a fool in love.”

She said that she has started collaborating on new material with songwriter Mike Viola.

Moore’s sixth studio album released in 2009. She starred in several films before landing on the Emmy-nominated drama “This Is Us.”