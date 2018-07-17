Carson Long Military Academy to remain open, full story on FOX43 News First at Four

Middletown man facing charges after allegedly setting fire to porch of residence in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Middletown man is facing charges after allegedly starting a fire on the front porch of a residence.

Michael Chaney, 63, is facing arson, reckless burning, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief for the incident.

On July 6, Chaney allegedly started a fire on the front porch of a home on Lone Circle in Lower Swatara Township.

He was charged and placed in Dauphin County Prison.