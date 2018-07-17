× Middletown man facing charges after allegedly setting fire to porch of residence in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Middletown man is facing charges after allegedly starting a fire on the front porch of a residence.

Michael Chaney, 63, is facing arson, reckless burning, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief for the incident.

On July 6, Chaney allegedly started a fire on the front porch of a home on Lone Circle in Lower Swatara Township.

He was charged and placed in Dauphin County Prison.