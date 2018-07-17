× Palmyra residents face simple assault charges following alleged altercation

LEBANON COUNTY — Two men were arrested and charged following a dispute Tuesday morning in South Londonderry Township.

Police responded to a South Forge Road home in Palmyra around 12:45 a.m. for a reported altercation.

An investigation revealed that two residents of the home — Joseph Heisey, 23, and Steven Heisey, Sr., 52 — allegedly punched, kicked and threatened each other, according to police. An ax and masonry hammer were both allegedly used to smash windows of a vehicle, police add.

Steven Heisey, Sr. is also accused of pointing a double-barrel shotgun at Joseph Heisey and placing it in his mouth, police say.

The shotgun was discarded in the woods prior to the arrival of police but it was later located.

Both men are charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Steven Heisey, Sr. faces an additional charge of terroristic threats.