Penn State QB Trace McSorley makes preseason watch list for Davey O'Brien Award

UNIVERSITY PARK — The preseason watch lists keep stacking up for Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.

One day after being selected to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the best college football player in the U.S., McSorley was selected to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented to the nation’s top quarterback, Penn State announced Tuesday.

Additionally, senior safety Nick Scott was nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the school said.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award, according to Penn State. The Davey O’Brien Award honors candidates who exemplify Davey O’Brien’s enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.

Former Nittany Lions Todd Blackledge (1982) and Kerry Collins (1994) claimed the Davey O’Brien Award at Penn State.

McSorley, a two-time captain for the Nittany Lions, enters his final season at Penn State riding a 28-game streak in which he has thrown a touchdown pass — the longest active streak in college football. He already holds Penn State career records for completion percentage (61.8), passing efficiency (152.9), passing touchdowns (59) and total offense (8,268), and owns the single-season marks for passing yards (3,614 in 2016), completions (284 in 2017), passing touchdowns (29 in 2016), total offense (4,061 in 2017), 300-yard passing games (five in both 2016 and 2017), 200-yard passing games (11 in both 2016 and 2017), and touchdowns responsible for (37in 2017).

Last season, McSorley became just the second player in Big Ten history to have 25 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in the same season, joining Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett (2014 and 2017). He is also one of seven players in Big Ten history to record back-to-back 3,000-yard passing seasons.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is comprised of 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the NAIA and one honorary head coach. To be in consideration by Allstate and the AFCA for a nomination, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

Four Nittany Lions have earned Good Works Team accolades — Brandon Smith (2017), Ben Kline (2015), Stefen Wisniewski (2010) and Wayne Holmes (1994).

Scott, who is a two-time captain, had 33 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, in 2017. He scooped up a fumble against Indiana, which was forced by Irvin Charles on Hooiser punt return, and took it 13 yards for his second career touchdown.

A leader on special teams, Scott finished third on the team with nine tackles on special teams with eight coming on kickoffs and one on punt coverage in 2017. In addition to his success on the field, Scott has been active in the community. He danced independently in THON, the world’s largest student-run philanthropy, in 2018, raising more than $12,300 for the cause. He has also made visits to Penn State Children’s Hospital with the team and participated in Lift for Life, which raises money for rare diseases, and Special Olympics.