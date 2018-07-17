× Red Lion woman cited for pepper-spraying man during road rage altercation

YORK COUNTY — A 33-year-old Red Lion woman is accused of pepper-spraying a man during a road rage altercation Tuesday morning at the intersection of Seaks Run Road and Swamp Road in North Hopewell Township.

Sheena Marie Posey was charged with harassment in the incident, which occurred around 8:30 a.m., according to State Police.

Police say the incident began when the victim passed Posey, who was driving on Seaks Run Road. When both vehicles stopped at the intersection of Seaks Run Road and Swamp Road, police say, Posey blew her horn at the victim, who exited his vehicle and yelled at her. The victim then returned to his vehicle to leave, according to police, but Posey exited her car and sprayed him with a small amount of pepper spray.

Police issued a non-traffic citation to Posey at the scene.