× Revolution pitcher Devan Watts has is contract purchased by the Chicago White Sox

YORK — The contract of York Revolution right-hander Devan Watts has been purchased by the Chicago White Sox, the team announced Tuesday.

Watts will report to Winston-Salem, the White Sox Advanced-A affiliate in the Carolina League.

York signed Watts on June 18. He made eight appearances out of the Revolution’s bullpen, posting a 2.79 earned run average and 10 strikeouts in 9.2 innings of work. Watts held opposing batters to a .222 average and allowed just three runs in eight games.

“We’re extremely happy for Devan,” Revolution manager Mark Mason said in a press release announcing the move. “He came in and worked hard while he was with our club. He earned this opportunity and we wish him the best.”

Watts, 23, was originally a 17th-round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves in 2016 and reached as high as Double-A Mississippi in 2018. In 2017, he racked up 65 strikeouts in 58.2 innings and had five saves between the two levels. The Mooresville, North Carolina native was 5-5 with a 2.82 ERA over 108.1 innings in 79 games while in the Braves system.

Watts becomes the third Revolution player to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization this season, joining left-handed pitcher Ross Detwiler (Seattle Mariners) and right-handed pitcher Zac Grotz (New York Mets).