Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday followed by a plunge in humidity levels

TUESDAY SHOWER & STORM CHANCES: An approaching cold front brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. The morning starts mainly dry and partly sunny. A stray shower or two is possible, but most activity should hold off until about 10 or 11 A.M. Temperatures begin in the upper 60s to middle 70s. The best chance for showers and storms begins around midday and lasts through much of the afternoon. There’s a small chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours as the primary threats. Highs are contained in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms dry out for most by dinner time. It’s still quite muggy too, but as the front clears the region, conditions begin to change. Conditions dry out and clear out through the evening. During the overnight period. Humidity levels gradually come down, so conditions turn more comfortable.

COOLER & LESS HUMID: Wednesday morning feels refreshing with lower humidity levels back in place! Temperatures are even lower too! Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s with plentiful sunshine. The abundant sun continues for Thursday. Temperatures are a bit warmer, but the humidity levels are still very comfortable. Readings reach the lower to middle 80s. Some clouds start to build Friday, but it’s still dry. The humidity starts to increase a bit as winds shift. Readings are a bit warmer, and they reach the middle 80s for most.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns a bit more unsettled. It’s muggier too. Saturday looks to bring plenty of dry time, but there’s the chance for a couple afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday brings a much better chance for showers as a system rides of the coast and brings moisture into the region. Temperatures are in the lower 80s on Saturday, and they could be a bit lower Sunday depending on shower coverage and timing. Monday remains unsettled with the chance for showers. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a great Tuesday!