Steelers' Bell to play on franchise tag, agent says it's "likely" last year with team

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers and star RB Le’Veon Bell failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension, again.

This saga, which has played out in similar fashions in each of the two past off seasons, has manifested itself again.

Now, Bell, 26, will play the upcoming season under the franchise tag.

The tag will give him a base salary of $14.5 million, which is tops for a running back by almost $6 million.

However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bell’s agent Adisa Bakari says the running back may not be long for Pittsburgh.

From Le'Veon Bell's agent Adisa Bakari: "His intention was to retire as a Steeler. But now that there's no deal, the practical reality is, this now likely will Le'Veon's last season as a Steeler." More: "It became clear the Steelers wanted to pay the position, not the player." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2018

In 2017, Bell had a career-high in carries (321) and receptions (88) in 15 games that resulted in a career-high in rushing touchdowns (9).

That heavy workload for the dual-threat could be a reason the Steelers have opted to not give Bell the long-term deal he has sought.

Despite the mixed news on Monday, Bell took to Twitter and vowed to fans that the upcoming season would be his best ever: