× Stevens man facing DUI, fleeing and eluding charges for doing “doughnuts” in yard of business

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Stevens man is facing DUI and fleeing and eluding charges after doing “doughnuts” in a yard area.

Charles Reedy III, 32, is facing fleeing and eluding and driving under the influence charges for the incident.

On July 16 around 10:50 p.m., police were dispatched to a business in the first block of E. Church St. for a man, later identified as Reedy, doing “douhgnuts” in the yard area.

Upon arrival, police attempted to stop Reedy’s vehicle.

However, Reedy proceed to attempt to flee police at speeds around 70 MPH until he pulled into the driveway of his residence.

Reedy was taken into custody and transported for a blood test, which he refused.

He was taken to Central Arraignment and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.