Turnpike toll dodger from Lancaster County must pay $12,500 in restitution

HARRISBURG — A Lancaster County woman will have to pay $12,500, serve two years of probation and perform 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to blowing through EZ-Pass-only lanes on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and incurring $92,000 in tolls and fines, according to a Pennlive report.

Lori Yearick, 45, of Mount Joy, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a theft of services charge in Dauphin County Court. She will also be on probation for two years as part of a sentence issued by Dauphin County President Judge Richard A. Lewis.

Yearick has already repaid $10,000 toward the $12,500 she must pay in restitution to the Turnpike, according to Pennlive. The restitution reflects the true cost of tolls she should have paid while speeding through the EZ Pass lanes without a transponder.

Turnpike officials say Yearick made 1,645 illegal trips between the Harrisburg East and Mechanicsburg interchanges between 2012 and 2017.