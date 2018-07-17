Two townships in York County to get $500K in traffic signal upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Both Springettsbury and West Manchester Townships in York County may be seeing better traffic flow in the next year.

That's because they will be receiving nearly $500,000 from PennDOT's 'Green-Light-Go' grant program, which helps to improve traffic signals.

"It's an older system that was permitted back in the seventies so the equipment is in desperate need of repair," said Kelly Kelch, West Manchester Township Council Manager.

Kelly Kelch with West Manchester Township says after evaluating township intersections, they found route 462 and Zarfoss Road was in need of an update.

"Our number one priority is to make it safer by adding a preemption device and also replacing the hanging wires with a mast arm, which makes it a little more sturdier during high winds and storms," said Kelch.

He says the lights will be upgraded from a loop detection system to a radar detection system, something Kelch is hoping will resolve current traffic issues.

"We see issues mainly during the rush hour or the morning peak and afternoon peak, there's a mix of traffic, residential and commercial in that area," Kelch added.

West Manchester Township is expected to get $313,612 towards those updates.

Springettsbury Township is expected to get $251,163 for detection upgrades to traffic signals at Route 24 and Kingston Road and Eastern Boulevard, upgrades to Northern Way and Wolf Drive, and modernization of a traffic signal at Haines Road and Eastern Boulevard.

"Whether it's some type of loop sensor in the pavement or a camera detection device, that's what we are looking at," said Mike Crochunis, PennDOT.

"With this, the technology would be able to sense, hey something is happening and would change the phasing," he added.