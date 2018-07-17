× UMPC Pinnacle Lititz offers nitrous oxide as new pain management alternative for women in labor

LITITZ, Lancaster County — UPMC Pinnacle Lititz announced Tuesday that it is the first hospital in Lancaster County to offer nitrous oxide as a pain management alternative for women in labor at Women’s Place, its labor and delivery center.

Known colloquially as “laughing gas,” Nitrous oxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, nonflammable gas. A blend of inhaled nitrous oxide and oxygen is used for pain relief. Studies show it has few side effects and a long record of safe outcomes for both mother and baby, according to UPMC Pinnacle Lititz.

If a woman doesn’t like or tires of using nitrous oxide, UPMC Pinnacle says, she can stop using it and begin using other pain management methods.

“Nitrous oxide has been widely used all over the world as a primary form of pain relief for labor and birth,” said Dawn Fromm, director of Women’s Place and Pediatrics at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz. “Pain management choices are very important to our patients during their labor experience, and we are very excited to be able to offer this additional option.”

Patients will receive instructions on how to properly use the nitrous oxide to control their pain levels. The nitrous oxide is then self-administered on demand by the patient. Usually, the patient begins to feel more relaxed within 15 seconds of administering the nitrous oxide. The pain will not completely disappear, UPMC Pinnacle Lititz says, but it will become more manageable.