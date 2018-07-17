× Usain Bolt in talks for soccer trial with Australia’s Central Coast Mariners

The world’s fastest man isn’t ready to slow down just yet.

After retiring from competitive athletics in 2017, former sprinter Usain Bolt is turning his hand — or foot — to professional football and is in negotiations to participate in a six-week trial with Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners.

“The Central Coast Mariners remain committed to discussions with the ‘world’s fastest man’ and his management team, regarding what role the Club may play in Bolt’s burning ambition to become a professional footballer,” the club said in a statement.

It added that the Jamaican superstar is far from pulling on the club’s colors in a competitive match — that’s dependent on his performance over the six-week trial. “No contract is guaranteed,” the statement added.

The Olympian is hoping to make his dreams of playing professional soccer a reality with the New South Wales club after a stint training with Borussia Dortmund in Germany’s top division last month.

According to a Bundesliga report, he impressed with the German side, scoring “a wonderfully-taken headed goal (and) also a magical nutmeg that delighted the enthralled spectators.”

Bolt underlined how seriously he was taking the transition from track to football pitch. “I’m really trying to make it professionally, so I have to play at a high level,” he told Bundesliga.

Bolt also turned out in June for Norwegian side Stromsgodset in a friendly against the Norwegian under-19s team, which saw his side lose 1-0.

The multiple world record holder, who is a passionate football fan, was seen in Moscow over the weekend, watching the World Cup final between France and Croatia, which France won 4-2.

In March he played in a “Match of Friendship” sponsored by watch company Hublot, in a team managed by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and featuring retired soccer legends Marcel Desailly and Patrick Kluivert.

Bolt is one of the most successful track athletes of all time, with eight Olympic gold medals. In high school he also competed as a high jumper, and was a promising cricket fast bowler.

In addition to his Olympic success he also holds 11 World Track and Field Championships titles, and currently holds the world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m.

The news of Bolt’s interest in A-League football came as Aussie legend Tim Cahill announced his retirement from the international game.

Cahill was included in the Australia’s World Cup squad after helping secure the Socceroos’ passage to the Finals — notably scoring two in a playoff victory over Jordan. He surfaced for a brief cameo against Peru in the group stages but ultimately could not add to his tally of World Cup goals.

The scorer of Australia’s first-ever World Cup goal, Cahill ends his international career with 107 caps and 50 goals.