Capital Region Water announces hire of Mark Kropilak as CEO

HARRISBURG — Capital Region Water’s Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Mark Kropilak has been hired as the new chief executive officer of Capital Region Water.

“After a comprehensive search process, Mark impressed the Board of Directors with his 30 years of experience in the water industry and understanding of complex issues facing Capital Region Water, including infrastructure investiments, regulatory mandates, and utility resilience,” Board Chairperson Marc Kurowski said in a press release. “He is capable of taking these issues head-on in the most efficient manner to best serve our customers.”

Kropilak has served as CEO, board adviser, general counsel and other executive positions at several water technology and wastewater companies. He has a law degree from Columbia University, an EMBA from Villanova University, and a BA in Economics and Accounting from Saint Vincent College.

“It is an honor to be selected CEO of Capital Region Water,” said Mr. Kropilak. “I have joined a team of employees dedicated to providing high quality water, superior customer service, and operational excellence.”