Four couples renew their wedding vows at Lancaster County nursing facility

STEVENS, Lancaster County — Four couples at the Gardens of Stevens, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, recently relived the joy of their wedding days at a vow renewal ceremony held at the Stevens, Lancaster County facility.

Mary and Henry Rehlich, Richard and Suzie Bennett, Harold and Arlene Graybill, and Bill and Judy Sweigart have a combined 197 years of marriage between them, Gardens of Stevens said in a press release. The vow renewal ceremony was officiated by Rev. Timothy L. Craven and held in front of family, friends, staff and fellow residents.

“It’s all about embracing these relationships and giving these inspiring couples the opportunity to renew their sacred vows and to display their love and commitment to one another,” Craven said.

“Too often people assume that when a loved one is placed into a Long Term Care Facility, their days of a meaningful and productive relationship are behind them,” said Tracy Nunemacher, Activities Director at the facility. “These couples remind us that love can endure and even flourish through even the most difficult challenges and adversity.”