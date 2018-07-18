× Four people charged after investigations led to seizure of 29 guns, drugs and cash

HARRISBURG — Four Pittsburgh-area individuals face felony charges after separate investigations led to the seizure of 29 guns, drugs and cash in two Allegheny County boroughs, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday.

The first set of charges stem from a search warrant of a home in Brentwood, which is part of the Pittsburgh Metro Area.

Agents were serving a drug asset forfeiture when they detected an odor of drugs coming from the West Francis Avenue residence, according to the Office of Attorney General. Investigators recovered 19 firearms, drugs and $8,000 in cash. A 17-month-old girl was also living in the home.

Chad Lubawski, 37, and Colleen Secilia, 38, are charged with possession of stolen firearms, tampering with the serial numbers on those firearms, drug possession, and endangering the welfare of children.

Lubawski and Secilia were both arraigned. Lubawski’s bail was set at $25,000 while Secilia was released on her own recognizance, the Office Attorney General said. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 24.

Charges against the two other individuals stemmed from a warrant at a home in Wilkinsburg — which is adjacent to the city of Pittsburgh — as agents were conducting a drug investigation. Agents discovered eight guns, cocaine and methamphetamine inside the Franklin Avenue residence, the Office of Attorney General added. An 18-month-old child was found in the bedroom, along with loaded handgun.

Matthew Smith, 20, and Marcus Smith, 18, are charged with possession of stolen firearms, manufacturing and distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of children. They were arraigned and were released after posting $10,000 bail. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 19.

“I’m working to keep Pennsylvanians safe in their neighborhoods, by getting guns out of the hands of criminals using them to protect their illegal drug operations,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “What makes these cases particularly outrageous is these individuals had toddlers, guns and drugs in the same houses. They endangered these children’s welfare, and we’re holding them accountable.”