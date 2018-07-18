× Franklin County duo accused of selling drugs to victim of deadly overdose

CHAMBERSBURG — Two Franklin County residents are accused of supplying to a 21-year-old man who died of a drug overdose in 2015, according to Chambersburg Police.

Charles William “Billy” Lynch, 30, and Kathleen Weaver, 51, were both charged in the death of the victim, who suffered a fatal overdose on Sept. 7, 2015 on the 100 block of East Queen Street.

Lynch is charged with one count of drug delivery resulting in death and one count of delivery of a controlled substance. Weaver is charged with conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance.

Both were charged Wednesday after a police investigation and are currently incarcerated in Franklin County Jail.