Furry Friends with Hurley, the Doberman Pinscher

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Hurley, the Doberman Pinscher!

Hurley joins us today from the Doberman Pinscher Rescue of Pennsylvania.

He is a 7-year-old boy who is described as a "sweet and mellow gentleman."

Hurley used to live with two cats and got along with them great, but would need to be properly introduced to new dogs in order to be the friendly guy he is!

He is housebroken and was left alone in the house unsupervised by his previous family.

