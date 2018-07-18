Lower humidity provides beautiful end to the work week

IT STARTS TODAY: After yesterday’s cold front passed through, our humidity levels continue to drop as temperatures stay cooler than average. Highs today only make it to the low-80s with mostly sunny skies. Morning lows tomorrow drop into the 60s. We’ll be just a degree or two warmer for Thursday and Friday as our humidity values stay lower, too. This provides us with a more Spring-like feel rather than the middle of July, so get out and enjoy it!

NEXT RAIN CHANCES: Our next rain chances hold off until the weekend. A shower or two will be possible Saturday, but the bulk of the moisture holds off until Sunday. More widespread activity is likely the second half of the weekend. Highs stay in the low-to-mid 80s all weekend long and into the beginning of next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long