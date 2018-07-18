× Man facing charges after allegedly firing a shot at people outside a Lancaster home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly firing a shot at people standing in front of their residence in Lancaster.

Manuel Iguina Jr. is facing criminal attempted burglary, terroristic threats, and endangering the welfare of another person among a litany of other charges.

On June 26 around 10:10 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 700 block of E. Walnut St. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police learned that Iguina Jr. and three unknown males had arrived at the home several minutes earlier.

At the time, Iguina’s ex-girlfriend and other family members were at the home.

Iguina allegedly attempted to push his way inside the house to confront people, and an argument ensued.

Eventually, Iguina and the other men left the home and stopped at the intersection of E. Walnut St. and N. Reservoir St.

At that time, Iguina allegedly pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired one shot toward the people standing in front of the residence on E. Walnut St. before fleeing northbound on N. Reservoir St.

An arrest warrant was issued for Iguina.

On Monday, July 16 around 7:15 a.m., police developed information that Iguina was inside a residence on Hoffman Terrace, just off of the 200 block of W. Mifflin St.

Officers responded, and found Iguina sleeping on a second floor bedroom, on top of a Remington 870 shotgun that had been modified to make it a prohibited offensive weapon.

Iguina was arraigned on the warrant and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.