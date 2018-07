× Man wanted for indecent assault in Chambersburg arrested in Orange County, Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted for indecent assault in Chambersburg was arrested Tuesday in Orange County, Florida.

Andre Parker, 38, had an outstanding arrest warrant for indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, according to Chambersburg Police.

He is currently awaiting extradition from Florida to Pennsylvania regarding the charge, police say.