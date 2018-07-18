Controversy over State Park reservations -Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten

Orioles trade Manny Machado to Dodgers, reports say

Posted 7:53 PM, July 18, 2018, by , Updated at 08:10PM, July 18, 2018

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 02: Manny Machado #13 of the Baltimore Orioles throws out Ian Kinsler #3 of the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium on May 2, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — The Manny Machado era in Baltimore is over — at least for now.

Machado, 26, has been dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for five prospects, headlined by 21-year-old outfielder Yusniel Diaz, according to numerous reports. The four other players include: third baseman Rylan Bannon, second baseman Breyvic Valera, and two right-handed pitchers Dean Kremer and Zach Pop.

The clubs haven’t confirmed or announced the deal.

Diaz is the Dodgers’ fourth-ranked prospect and is ranked the 84th-best prospect in baseball, according to MLBPipeline.com.

The move shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Baltimore’s abysmal first half, in which the team won just 28 of its 97 games heading into the All-Star break. During that period, Machado shined — hitting .315 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Machado, taken third-overall in the 2010 MLB Draft, debuted for the black-and-orange in 2012, just about the exact time when Baltimore’s resurgence began.

In seven seasons, Machado has a slash line of .283/.335/.487. He has recorded 977 hits, 162 home runs and drove in 471 RBIs.

Following the 2018 season, Machado will enter free agency, bearing any long-term agreement reached with Los Angeles.