Orioles trade Manny Machado to Dodgers, reports say

BALTIMORE — The Manny Machado era in Baltimore is over — at least for now.

Machado, 26, has been dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for five prospects, headlined by 21-year-old outfielder Yusniel Diaz, according to numerous reports. The four other players include: third baseman Rylan Bannon, second baseman Breyvic Valera, and two right-handed pitchers Dean Kremer and Zach Pop.

The return to the Orioles for Manny Machado: OF Yusniel Diaz, 3B Rylan Bannon, RHP Dean Kremer, RHP Zach Pop and 2B Breyvic Valera. Diaz is the only top-100 type. Kremer could be a dude. Bannon undersized 3B crushing in Cal League. Pop is a reliever, Valera 26-year-old in AAA. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2018

The clubs haven’t confirmed or announced the deal.

Machado notified. Deal is official. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 18, 2018

Diaz is the Dodgers’ fourth-ranked prospect and is ranked the 84th-best prospect in baseball, according to MLBPipeline.com.

The move shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Baltimore’s abysmal first half, in which the team won just 28 of its 97 games heading into the All-Star break. During that period, Machado shined — hitting .315 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Machado, taken third-overall in the 2010 MLB Draft, debuted for the black-and-orange in 2012, just about the exact time when Baltimore’s resurgence began.

In seven seasons, Machado has a slash line of .283/.335/.487. He has recorded 977 hits, 162 home runs and drove in 471 RBIs.

Following the 2018 season, Machado will enter free agency, bearing any long-term agreement reached with Los Angeles.