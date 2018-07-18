× Paul Walker documentary to premiere next month

The life of the late actor Paul Walker will be celebrated in a new documentary premiering next month.

“I Am Paul Walker” will chronicle “the charismatic and massively popular movie star whose life was tragically cut short in a car accident that devastated his fans, family, and friends,” according a release from the Paramount Network to announce the project.

Walker, who shot to fame as the star of the street racing franchise “Fast & Furious,” was killed in a car crash in 2013. Walker was in the passenger seat of a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, driven by a racing team partner, Roger Rodas. The car slammed into a light pole and burst into flames in an office park in the community of Valencia in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles north of Hollywood. In 2014 the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department revealed that speed was what caused the crash and that Walker and Rodas were driving between 80 and 93 mph.

The documentary will feature family footage of Walker and interviews with his family members and friends, including his “Fast and Furious” co-star Tyrese Gibson. Walker’s parents participated in the documentary.

Adrian Buitenhuis, who produced films on Heath Ledger, Chris Farley and Muhammad Ali, directed the documentary.

“I Am Paul Walker” premieres August 9.