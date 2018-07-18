× Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR Antonio Brown to be Madden 19 cover athlete

PITTSBURGH– Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR Antonio Brown has another reason to smile.

EA Sports announced Wednesday that Brown will grace the front of “Madden NFL 19,” which will be available worldwide for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Aug. 10:

The team tweeted their congratulations to its star wideout:

Brown, 30, is coming off another season in which he led the NFL in receiving, with 1533 yards. He also had 9 TD receptions in 14 games.