Plenty of blue skies and feeling quite comfortable Thursday

OUTSTANDING DAY THURSDAY

This evening skies are clear and breeze settles down. Feeling quite comfortable too. Temperatures drop through the 70s. Overnight, temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Expect a refreshingly cool start to the day under a blanket of sunshine. Abundant blue skies continues for Thursday. Afternoon reading s top out in the lower 80s. Winds are light to calm. Heading into Friday, the pattern begins to change, as high pressure slides east, setting up a southerly breeze. This flow from the south, is expected to be persistent for several days. It will increase the humidity and keep it muggy through the weekend and early next week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

With an approaching system from our west, and an area of low pressure hugging the coastline, clouds increase rapidly for Saturday. Chance for a few showers and thunderstorms increases too. Temperatures will manage to reach the lower 80s. A muggy night with showers increasing into the second have of the weekend. It is likely a wet day with widespread showers and possible thunderstorms. This holds temperatures near 80 degrees. The pattern remains unsettled for a few days.

NEXT WEEK

A blocking pattern keeps showers likely for Monday. Morning lows are warm in the 70s and afternoon highs are in the lower and middle 80s. While the upper level low weakens, with a strong persistent high in the Atlantic, showers and possible thunderstorms continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures stay close to the middle and upper 80s both days.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist