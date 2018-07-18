× Police seek help in identifying East Pennsboro Township theft suspect

ENOLA, Cumberland County — East Pennsboro Township Police are seeking help in identifying a male suspect accused of trying to withdraw money from an ATM with a stolen debit card earlier this month.

According to police, the man approached an ATM at 17th and Derry Streets at 3:46 a.m. on July 6, and attempted to use a stolen debit/credit card to withdraw funds.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact East Pennsboro Township Police Officer Lynn Reichwein at (717) 732-3633.