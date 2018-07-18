× Police warn residents of Publisher’s Clearing House scam after incident in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are warning residents of a Publisher’s Clearing House scam after an elderly man wired $3,000 to unknown suspects.

On July 9, police responded to a home on Loop Road in Chambersburg for a reported scam.

Police found that unknown suspect(s) told an 87-year-old man that he had to wire $3,000 to an account number they had provided for fees and tax on his prize money.

The man wired the money prior to realizing it was a scam.