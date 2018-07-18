× Police: York County man threatened to cut his father ‘into small pieces’ with two steak knives during fight

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, York County — A Hopewell Township man angry over being kicked out of his father’s home is accused of threatening to use a pair of steak knives to cut his family “into small pieces,” police say.

Eric Ryan Barber, 27, is also accused of threatening to burn the house down while his father was inside during the incident, which occurred Sunday morning, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by State Police.

According to police, troopers were dispatched to the home, located on the first block of Harmony Court, Sunday at 11:18 a.m., for the report of a man threatening people with knives. Barber had already left on foot by the time troopers reached the scene, the criminal complaint says.

Barber’s father told police he had kicked his son out of the home on July 12, telling him not to come back.

But Barber showed up at the home on Sunday and demanded to be let in so that he could retrieve some clothing, police say. Barber’s father offered to get the clothes, since Barber was no longer allowed in the house, police say.

But Barber opened the back door and forced his way past his father and into the house.

At that point, the criminal complaint says, an angry Barber grabbed a pair of steak knives from a block on the kitchen counter and began threatening his father and his father’s wife, who was also present. Barber allegedly told the victims he would cut them into small pieces, according to the criminal complaint.

Barber also allegedly threatened to burn the house down with the victims inside, police say.

When Barber’s father called 911, Barber ripped the phone out of the wall to disconnect it, according to the criminal complaint.

He fled the home and was arrested a short time later, according to the criminal complaint.