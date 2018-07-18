× Ravens report to training camp today, become the first NFL team to start its preseason camp

BALTIMORE — Hang in there, NFL fans. The new season is coming.

On Wednesday, we received tangible evidence that football is on its way back when the Baltimore Ravens became the first team in the league to report to training camp.

The team — veterans included — reported to work today at the Under Armor Performance Center, which recently underwent a $45 million renovation. Baltimore is starting its camp early because the Ravens are slated to open the exhibition game schedule against the Chicago Bears at the 2018 Hall of Fame on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

The Ravens have several plotlines that will dominate camp this year. Though there is no quarterback controversy — incumbent Joe Flacco is still the unquestioned leader at his position — fans will be eager to get their first look at rookie Lamar Jackson, whom the Ravens selected in the first round.

Baltimore will have a revamped corps of receivers, which includes free agents Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV. The Ravens defense also has a new leader in coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

This is also the final season for general manager Ozzie Newsome, who announced he’s retiring at the end of the year. Newsome is the only general manager the team has ever known since its move to Baltimore from Cleveland. He’ll be succeeded by Eric DeCosta, who has worked under Newsome for years.