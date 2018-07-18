San Antonio Spurs agree to deal star F Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors
TEXAS– The NBA landscape shifted on Wednesday when a major trade was announced.
After rumors that San Antonio Spurs’ F Kawhi Leonard wanted to leave the Lone Star percolated for nearly a month, the team struck a deal on Wednesday.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs have agreed to trade Leonard and G Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors for F DeMar DeRozan, C Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick.
According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Leonard has no desire to play in Toronto:
Leonard, 27, played in only 9 games last season after suffering a quad injury that would ultimately cause him to miss the rest of the year.
However, it has been reported that the Spurs’ handling of Leonard’s injury, with both coach Gregg Popovich and former starting G Tony Parker both challenging him to return, that caused Leonard to seek a way out.
Now, he will become Toronto’s star player alongside G Kyle Lowry.
In return, the Spurs acquire DeRozan, who had spent his entire nine-year career in Toronto.
Last season, he averaged 23 points and over 5 assists per game.
The team also acquired a young center in Poeltl and a protected first round pick that will turn into two second round picks if it does not transfer next season.