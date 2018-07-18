× San Antonio Spurs agree to deal star F Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors

TEXAS– The NBA landscape shifted on Wednesday when a major trade was announced.

After rumors that San Antonio Spurs’ F Kawhi Leonard wanted to leave the Lone Star percolated for nearly a month, the team struck a deal on Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs have agreed to trade Leonard and G Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors for F DeMar DeRozan, C Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick.

Spurs have agree to trade Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Trade call with league office is starting shortly. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2018

Source: Toronto's first-round pick to San Antonio is protected 1-20. After one year, it becomes two second-round picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2018

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Leonard has no desire to play in Toronto:

Kawhi Leonard has no desire to play in Toronto, league source tells ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 18, 2018

Leonard, 27, played in only 9 games last season after suffering a quad injury that would ultimately cause him to miss the rest of the year.

However, it has been reported that the Spurs’ handling of Leonard’s injury, with both coach Gregg Popovich and former starting G Tony Parker both challenging him to return, that caused Leonard to seek a way out.

Now, he will become Toronto’s star player alongside G Kyle Lowry.

In return, the Spurs acquire DeRozan, who had spent his entire nine-year career in Toronto.

Last season, he averaged 23 points and over 5 assists per game.

The team also acquired a young center in Poeltl and a protected first round pick that will turn into two second round picks if it does not transfer next season.