Shippensburg Police are searching for a stolen fire hydrant

SHIPPENSBURG — Shippensburg Police are on the lookout for a fire hydrant that went missing from the scene of an accident overnight.

According to police, the hydrant was damaged in a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon at East Garfield and South Prince Streets in Shippensburg. Because of the time of day and the weight of the hydrant, it was pushed to the curb and left there, police say; a repair was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

But when repair crews showed up this morning to perform the repair work, the hydrant was gone.

Police are asking anyone who might have observed the hydrant being moved to contact them at (717) 532-7361.