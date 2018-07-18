Shots fired, home invasion shocks neighbors in Hummelstown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hummelstown, Dauphin County, Pa. - A home invasion ends in exchange of gunfire in a Dauphin County community. Police are now working to identify the two suspects who entered the home early Wednesday morning.

Safe and quiet is how people living near the first block of North Duke Street in Hummelstown describe their neighborhood.

“It’s usually safe," said Nina Lemire of Hummelstown. "Kids can play outside and never usually anything to worry about.”

At two in the morning Wednesday many neighbors were woken up.

“I hear what had sounded like gunshots," said Matt Seip of Hummelstown. "So I just got up I wasn’t sure what I heard but like I said it sounded a lot like gunshots and it was startling.”

Hummelstown Police say two people entered a home on the first block of North Duke Street through the unlocked back door. The family dog is being credited for waking up the people living there. It was then, police say, the person inside and one of the intruders exchanged gunfire before the suspects ran away. While police do not believe this home invasion was a random act, people living near by are planning to take extra precautions.

“I’m thinking about putting security cameras up which I though I didn’t have to," said Alberto Matos of Hummelstown. "Just to give me piece of mind especially if I have to protect my own kids.”

Police were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects and are working to enhance that footage. Anyone with information on the home invasion should contact Hummelstown Police.