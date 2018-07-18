× State Supreme Court upholds Philadelphia’s ‘soda tax’

PHILADELPHIA — Philly’s tax on sweetened drinks appears to be staying in place.

The State Supreme Court upheld the tax on Wednesday, rejecting a challenge to the soda tax by merchants and the beverage industry, according to a FOX29 report.

The 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax is aimed at distributors and dealer-level transactions and does not illegally duplicate another existing tax, the Court ruled.

The beverage tax raised nearly $79 million in 2017, over its first 12 months in place, according to FOX29.